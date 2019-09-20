Longhorns looking to LSU to prepare for OSU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas prepares for its Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State, the Longhorns are looking back to their game against LSU.

The biggest non-conference game of the season is helping Texas in more than one way. Herman seeing a lot of parallels between the Cowboys and Tigers on offense. The Pokes are loaded with offensive talent, including Chuba Hubbard, who leads the nation in rushing yards, and Tylan Wallace — the country’s leading receiver in terms of yards.

While OSU’s quarterback Spencer Sanders is more of a dual threat than Joe Burrow, the Pokes and Bayou Bengals both have lethal offenses. LSU had a school record three different receivers with over 120 yards.

“As I said after that game, I think having played that game, win or lose, we’re gonna be better for it,” Herman said. “Certainly the skill, especially offensively [is similar]. We’re not gonna be, I don’t wanna say we were surprised by LSU, but we certainly won’t be surprised by Oklahoma State. We know how good those guys are.”

The only surprise is came from the fact that LSU’s new-look offense lived up to the hype, especially because of its traditionally stagnant, run-heavy past. But the Pokes’ explosiveness is never a surprise. Especially since Texas hasn’t beaten OSU at home since 2008, a five-game losing streak in Austin.

It appears fans are aware of that streak because Saturday’s game is already a sell out. It figures to be another raucous atmosphere, similar to what it was like for the LSU game. Another reason Herman is pointing to that game as his team prepares.

“That kind of environment, those kind of bright lights, that kind of anticipation [will help us],” Herman said.

After Thursday’s practice, the only injury update he had was that receiver Al’Vonte Woodard rolled his ankle in practice Thursday evening. Outside of that, Herman wasn’t able to provide a status for his availability on Saturday. Otherwise, Collin Johnson, Zach Shackelford and Joseph Ossai are all still expected to play.