Longhorns happy with performance so far in training camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns say everything is so far so good after day 2 of training camp at the Wright Whitaker Sports Complex.

Texas is ranked No. 10 in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, and are picked to finish near the top of the Big 12, but they believe that there is still plenty of work to be done in order to have the successful season they’re expecting.

“Our goals should be bigger than what everybody else thinks,” Junior Quarterback Sam Ehlinger said. “We’ve got to worry about ourselves, focus on getting better each day, we have the elite athleticism, we have what it takes to be extremely good.”

Sophomore Running Back Keontay Ingram says that he’s ready to take his game to another level this season, and he understands more what it takes to play at a high level in college football.

“Last year, it was a little frustrating, not knowing the ropes not staying healthy, I felt like it was a bump here and a bump there,” Ingram said. “This year, I feel like I’ve got it all figured out, I’m just going to keep my body healthy and stay in the training room.”

The Longhorns will take the field for practice tomorrow and Monday before taking a day off, as mandated by NCAA rules.