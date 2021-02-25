Longhorns break out the bats in win over BYU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UFCU Disch-Falk Field_300999

Texas with their biggest offensive game of the season on Thursday.

AUSTIN (KXAN)–After scoring seven runs in their first four games, the Longhorns put 12 on the board Thursday afternoon in their 12-6 win over BYU. Texas improves to 2-3 with back to back wins in the first two games of their four game series with the Cougars.

Texas fell behind 4-0 in the first inning BYU’s Jacob Wilk hit a three-run home run off Justin Eckhardt. The Longhorns came back with two runs in the bottom of the first and then scored four in the 2nd highlighted by a 3-run double from centerfielder Mike Antico. Texas added a single run in the 3rd and 4th inning before putting the game away with four runs in the 7th inning. After being unavailable the last two games, Zach Zubia went 3-4 with a run scored. Texas had 15 hits in the game after a total of 20 hits in their first four games.

Redshirt senior Palmer Wenzell, a transfer from UTSA picked up the win after going 3.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Texas and BYU play game three of their series on Friday at 6:30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss