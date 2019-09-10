Longhorns anxious to take the field after LSU loss

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are keeping their “1-0 mentality” despite losing in tough fashion to No. 4 LSU on Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas is back to work this week as prepare to face Rice at NRG Stadium and they’re hoping that they can get back on track before they open up Big 12 play the following week. However, the Longhorn players are not looking past the Owls in Week 3.

“Regardless of opponent, regardless of where we’re playing and who we’re playing, we should play to the Texas standard,” said Junior Quarterback Sam Ehlinger. “We need to understand that if we’re playing a Pop Warner team, or we’re playing the Patriots, we play to the level that we know how.”

Someone to watch for against Rice is Sophomore Running Back Keontay Ingram, who struggled against LSU. Ingram carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards, significantly less than his numbers against Louisiana Tech, 11 carries for 78 yards. His teammates believe he’ll bounce back with a much better game this Saturday.

“We all love him and we all believe in him, and it doesn’t affect how any of us think and it does not matter in any sort of way,” said Ehlinger about Ingram. “That was kind of his first taste of adversity, obviously, my freshman year I had a ton of that so, it’s just learning from mistakes and ultimately understanding that you can’t do anything to change the past.”

“I told the whole team yesterday (Sunday) and it certainly applies to Keontay is, you’ve only failed once you’ve stopped learning from your mistakes and improving, that’s when you’re a failure, making mistakes is a part of life,” said Head Coach Tom Herman.

Ingram and the Longhorns are hoping this Saturday’s game will not just be a win, but a strong performance before they head into conference play.

Kickoff against Rice in Houston is set for Saturday at 7pm.