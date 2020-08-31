Longhorn student-athletes will be able to develop personal brands with UT’s new Leverage program

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 22: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass under pressure by Corey Bethley #94 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas student-athletes will soon be able to develop and grow their own personal brands to help springboard a successful future, thanks to the university’s new program called Leverage.

Leverage, UT Athletics said, is a name, image and likeness program that aims to help Longhorn student-athletes make the most of their platforms.

The program, which UT says will launch soon, will provide student-athletes with curriculum in areas like financial literacy, taxes and making business decisions.

“Texas is a land of opportunity, Austin is a thriving, dynamic and energetic city right in the middle of it, and The University of Texas is like none other,” UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said. “All of those factors, along with the national and worldwide power of the Longhorn brand are among the many things that will be key elements in our exciting new LEVERAGE program. The program is designed to prepare, enhance and play a critical role in our student-athletes developing and growing their personal brands.”

UT Athletics said that the Longhorns’ visibility and reach in local, regional and national media will present student-athletes with a variety of resources to expand their image much farther than campus.

“Now, with LEVERAGE, we are taking the next step in supporting our student-athletes and preparing them for success outside of athletics,” Texas Track and Field head coach Edrick Floreal said. “There is no better place for a student-athlete to build themselves, both on and off the track, than at UT.”