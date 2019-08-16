Longhorn legend, Huston Street, joins Texas coaching staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorn baseball legend Huston Street is going back to school and will do a little coaching on as well. The 2002 National Champion, Street, is joining the Longhorns baseball staff as a student assistant.

The three-time All American was on the mound as the Longhorns closed out the 2002 national title — their first under head coach Augie Garrido.

Street is joining a star-studded coaching cast with his former Colorado Rockie teammate Troy Tulowitzki coming to the Longhorns as an assistant coach.

Street played 13 seasons of Major League Baseball named Rookie of the Year in 2005. He’s also in the UT Hall of Honor and the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Statement from Longhorns head coach David Pierce:

“Huston Street has a passion for The University of Texas, especially Texas Baseball, and will be an asset for the program in many capacities during the 2020 season,” Pierce said. “Obviously, Huston has exhausted his eligibility but he is planning to return to campus to complete his degree and give back to the program that he helped win a National Championship. He loves competition, has so much to offer and his presence will be awesome for our players. The bottom line is he’s a winner.”