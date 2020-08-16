“Locked in” Longhorns hope to fulfill big goals this upcoming season

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Training camp for the Longhorns began with more questions about the upcoming season than answers.

This week, some of the doubt was quelled by the Big 12 conference’s decision to proceed with football, allowing Texas to schedule their season opener with UTEP for Sept. 12.

That gives Texas a little under four weeks to be ready to play against the Miners and according to Tom Herman, there is plenty of work to do in order for them to achieve that.

“We know that we’ve got to work ourselves into game shape,” Herman said. “This was only our second full padded practice so obviously, some sloppiness out there but I was pleased with the effort.”

Everyone is getting plenty of opportunities on the field, because depth is critical for a team in these times.

“We have repped the third group more in these first eight practices than we ever have,” Herman continued. “We just need more blocks of times devoted to the third group, and also the second part of that is making sure those guys rotate in with the one’s and two’s.”

Texas has big goals and even though the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the season and will be a constant threat to the completion of it, the Longhorns are hoping that this will be a landmark year for the program.

“Around here, you know our standards and our sights are set on competing for a Big 12 championship we’ve done that in our short time here,” Herman added. “Taking the next step and winning when we get there is certainly the goal this season regardless of any roadblocks.”

Herman acknowledged that it will be incredibly challenging but that every team is in the same situation.

“We have the same roadblocks everybody else does, and you know that won’t change throughout the course of the season.”

Texas may be “locked in” as a team right now, but that has to remain the case both on the field and off the field if they’re going to have season, let alone a successful one.

“The most mature, level headed, rule following team, are going to be the ones that have the best opportunity to win at a high level this season,” Herman said. “Our guys are completely bought into that fact.”

On an injury note, Herman said that Linebacker Juwan Mitchell and Wide Receiver Al’Vonte Woodard had to be helped off the field after suffering “stingers” but according to Herman, the injuries were not serious.

Herman added that Wide Receiver Troy Omeire tweaked his knee while running a route, he was evaluated after practice and his status is unknown.