LIVE BLOG: Commissioner Bob Bowlsby opens Big 12 Media Days

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Check here for live updates from Big 12 Media Days Monday and Tuesday:

9 a.m. Monday

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is officially opening 2019 Media Days with his “State of the Big 12” press conference.

Bowlsby began by addressing some of the challenges facing college football and the conference as a whole including concussion lawsuits, the growing attention paid to the NCAA transfer system, and the evolving world of sports gambling.

Bowlsby said the transfer numbers are not larger than they were in the past. The Big 12’s position on transfers is that sitting out a year after transferring is good academically for the student-athlete.

He also added more clarity to the Big 12’s digital network that will be aired on ESPN Plus.

“We are competing in some measure against the high-quality television that we helped to create,” Bowlsby said.

The conference announced Big 12 Now as the name for the network.

The network’s content will be combined with first-tier inventory on FOX and ESPN. The network will be available on all of the popular streaming devices

9:30 a.m. Monday

Bowlsby took his opportunity to shine a light on a popular national opinion and tried to switch the narrative that the Big 12 doesn’t play defense.

He threw out this stat in regards to his conference’s defensive performance: six of the seven Big 12’s bowl game opponents were held below their season averages of offense.

“Contrary to popular belief, there are some kids that tackle in the Big 12,” Bowlsby said.

He believes that the opinion is perpetuated by the media, but it doesn’t affect the Big 12’s ability to reach the College Football Playoff.