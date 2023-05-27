HOUSTON (KXAN) – After winning their previous two MLS matches, Austin FC was unable to keep the streak going against the Houston Dynamo. The Verde and Black struck first but ultimately fell 2-1 Saturday night on the road.

Gyasi Zardes opened the scoring with a header into the corner of the net in the 22nd minute off an impressive cross from Nick Lima. The goal for Zardes was the 100th of his MLS career. The veteran has now scored in three straight MLS games.

Houston quickly adjusted to try to even things up and succeeded in the 37th minute with their captain Héctor Herrera. A cross was deflected in the box and Herrera came across the middle, knocking it into the back of the net past Austin FC Goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Both teams had some chances the rest of the first half but entered the break even at one. The second half brought about another injury for the visitors; something they haven’t been able to avoid this season.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that a key member of the backline Leo Väisänen will be out at least two months with a torn LCL. Saturday, Alex Ring exited in the 63rd minute with an apparent injury.

Houston continued on attacking in the second 45 and found the game winner late. Herrera sent in a corner kick and Iván Franco was able to boot the loose ball past Stuver in the 87th minute.

Austin will now return to Q2 stadium for a pair of matches. They’ll host Minnesota Wednesday night before welcoming in Real Salt Lake Saturday evening.