KXAN to air Texas’ 2009 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the start of football season still about two-and-a-half months away, KXAN is giving Texas fans a respite from the long offseason tonight, June 27, with a re-airing of the 2009 Fiesta Bowl.

The broadcast starts on KXAN at 7:00 pm.

The Longhorns beat Ohio State, 24-21, on January 5, to cap off a 12-1 season that would launch UT to a Big 12 championship and the BCS National Championship game the next season.

Colt McCoy lead Texas with 414 yards passing for two touchdowns, including the game-winner — a 26-yard touchdown to Quan Cosby with just 16 seconds left on the clock to take a three-point lead. McCoy also ran for another touchdown, accounting for all three TDs for Texas that night.