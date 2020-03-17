Kevin Durant, three other Nets players test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant announced that he, along with three other teammates, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

According to ESPN, all four players are isolated, receiving care and only one of them is showing symptoms. The Nets have not identified the other players.

The team reportedly paid for private testing of the players and test results came in Tuesday.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic, adding that he is feeling fine and not showing any symptoms. “We’re going to get through this.”

Durant and his teammates join other NBA players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz, who’ve also tested positive.