Jets linebacker teaches financial literacy to UT student athletes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brandon Copeland wants athletes to know how to make money and then hold on to that money.

Copeland is a linebacker for the New York Jets, a graduate of Pennsylvania University and was a guest at UT’s Game Plan of Winning for Life, which is part of the Center of Sports Leadership and Innovation.

Copeland’s message to the class Wednesday, which is made up of mostly young UT student athletes, was centered around the pitfalls of sudden financial success and gaining the tools to handle it.

“My goal is to make financial literacy, financial fitness, free to everyone,” Copeland said. “The lofty goal is to shrink the wealth gap over time. We’ve been trained our whole life to make money, go to school, so you can get a job and make money, be well off. No one has trained us to keep it, people talk about saving and investing, but no one breaks it down.”

Copeland started 10 games for the Jets in 2018, his fourth NFL team since 2013. Before that he graduated from Penn’s prestigious Wharton School with a B.S. in Economics.

“I started a class on financial literacy so that we can actually talk about that, we need to know how to work hard to make it now, we need to work hard to keep it and then grow it,” Copeland said.