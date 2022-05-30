AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former TCU standout defensive back Jeff Gladney died in a car wreck in the Dallas area overnight Monday. He was 25 years old.

The Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted Gladney in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, issued a statement on their Twitter account Monday.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon,” the team’s statement said.

Gladney signed a two-year contract with Arizona in the offseason following his release from the Vikings after he was indicted for felony assault stemming from a domestic abuse investigation. He was found not guilty of the charge, and then signed with the Cardinals, according to NFL.com.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

In his rookie season last year, Gladney started 15 games with the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles. He’s from New Boston, Texas.