Watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live on KXAN July 23

People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Pressure is building on Japanese organizers and the IOC to explain exactly how they plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (KXAN/NBC News) — For the first time ever, KXAN viewers will see the Olympics Games opening ceremony live in the morning July 23.

NBC will air the opening ceremony live beginning at 5:55 a.m. CDT until 10 a.m. from Tokyo, where it’ll be 8 p.m. local time. A special edition of TODAY will air after the opening ceremonies.

“Following the unprecedented challenges presented by the global pandemic, the world will come together in Tokyo for what could be the most meaningful and anticipated Opening Ceremony ever,” said Peter Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports Group. “Given the magnitude of this event, we want to provide viewers with as many ways to connect to it as possible, live or in primetime.”

Primetime coverage runs from 6:30-11 p.m. CDT, and that will include an abbreviated rerun of the ceremony that focuses on the U.S. team along with the Parade of Nations.

KXAN News Today reporter Candy Rodriguez will be in Tokyo reporting on Texas athletes and beyond for the entirety of the Games and will have daily updates.

NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics and will be releasing more details, including the hosts and full digital and streaming plans, closer to the start of the Games.

It was announced Thursday that fans won’t be allowed at events due to another outbreak of COVID-19 in Tokyo, causing officials to declare a state of emergency in the city.