WATCH: Texas’ Ogbogu, US win first gold medal in women’s volleyball

(AP/KXAN) — The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.
The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.
The Tokyo Olympics couldn’t have ended any sweeter for Coppell native and former Texas Longhorn Chiaka Ogbogu. The Longhorns all-time leader in blocks is leaving Tokyo with gold in her first Olympic appearance.
Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our Japan 2020 stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Tokyo.
The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ’88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.
Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.