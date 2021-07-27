WATCH: Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars

|Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.
TOKYO (AP/NBC) — The U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics team hopes it can build off a fifth-place performance in the Olympics. The Americans put together a solid series of routines during the team finals before a late miscue dropped them behind Great Britain into fifth.
Three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak says the future is bright for the U.S. and praised the performances of Olympic rookies Shane Wiskus, Yul Moldauer and Brody Malone. Mikulak, a six-time national champion, is retiring after the Games.