Texas Longhorns volunteer assistant wins first gold medal for US Track and Field

Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first gold medal for the United States track and field team goes to Longhorns volunteer coach Valarie Allman. Allman won the first discus medal by an American-born woman since 2008.

All it took was one throw.

Allman won the gold medal with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches, to defeat Germany’s Kristin Pudenz, who took the silver medal. The bronze went to Yaime Perez of Cuba.

Allman moved to Austin after competing for Stanford University in her college years. She earned the distinction of All-American seven times during her time in Palo Alto, breaking the school record in the discus.

She has been working with the Longhorns track and field program since the 2018-19 season.

Allman threw an American-record 230 feet, 2 inches in 2020.

Around the track on Monday, Longhorns long jumper Tara Davis will compete for gold in the final. Gabby Thomas, who is working on her Master’s degree at the University of Texas, will race in the 200-meter final.