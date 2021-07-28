Tokyo Olympics: The sport of pin trading

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sport of pin trading. While it might not have the International Olympic Committee’s approval, it’s as much a part of the Olympics as the sports themselves.
Olympic pins date back to the first Summer Games in Athens in 1896. Pins were originally made with cloth, according to the International Association of Olympic Collectors. It wasn’t until Paris 1904 that the badges were made out of metal. Now the pins come in all shapes and sizes.
Everyone from athletes to reporters can be seen showing their colorful lanyards. Collectors say the swapping of pins is one way to form friendships between nations. If you talk to journalists, they’ll say pin throwing could also be an Olympic sport.
This year KXAN and Nexstar Media Group sent Candy Rodriguez with a special edition Texas-shaped Tokyo 2020 Olympic pin.
Candy has been keeping track of the big names she’s giving pins to.
