Tokyo Olympics: The sport of pin trading

KXAN Tokyo 2020 Pin for Candy Rodriguez to hand out to athletes and other journalists. (KXAN Photo/RIcky Garcia)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sport of pin trading. While it might not have the International Olympic Committee’s approval, it’s as much a part of the Olympics as the sports themselves.

Olympic pins date back to the first Summer Games in Athens in 1896. Pins were originally made with cloth, according to the International Association of Olympic Collectors. It wasn’t until Paris 1904 that the badges were made out of metal. Now the pins come in all shapes and sizes.

American visitor James S. Ketchel, of Seattle, Wash., who collects pins from the various teams taking part in the 12th Winter Olympic Games, gets envious looks from Austrian youths during a walk through Innsbruck, Feb. 6, 1976. In addition to the pins decorating his winter cap, Mr. Ketchel sports badges from numerous winter resorts on his anorak. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Everyone from athletes to reporters can be seen showing their colorful lanyards. Collectors say the swapping of pins is one way to form friendships between nations. If you talk to journalists, they’ll say pin throwing could also be an Olympic sport.

This year KXAN and Nexstar Media Group sent Candy Rodriguez with a special edition Texas-shaped Tokyo 2020 Olympic pin.

Candy Rodriguez’s media lanyard decked out with pins for the Tokyo Olympics (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Candy has been keeping track of the big names she’s giving pins to.

Laurie Hernandez

Look who I ran into today ✨🤸🏻‍♀️🥇❤️

Had to make sure to give @LaurieHernandez a @KXAN_News pin #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics

Lydia Jacoby

I had to give the future #Texan a @KXAN_News pin and she made sure to hook ‘em. 🤘 #UT #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Cat Osterman

The one and only: @catosterman ❤️

She’s a rockstar! I’m glad we finally got to meet in person. So proud of #TeamUSA #softball! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Silver

Erica Sullivan

So proud of @erica_sully! 💖 She did it! Not only did she take home a #silver medal but she made history as the first to do so in the women’s 1500m free alongside @katieledecky. They both killed it!

Erica will swim for #UT and hopes to make a movie with @McConaughey #Tokyo2020

