Tokyo Olympics: Follow Candy Rodriguez’s journey in Japan on social media

Candy Rodriguez with the rest of the Nexstar Media Group reporters dispatched to Tokyo to cover the Olympics

TOKYO (KXAN) — As she settles in to cover the Tokyo Olympics for KXAN and Nexstar Media Group, Candy Rodriguez is giving her social media followers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes.

Candy arrived in Tokyo along with the rest of her Nexstar Media Group colleagues July 17 (Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of Central Time), where they were met with COVID-19 tests as soon as they got into the terminal. They all tested negative.

The flight to Tokyo from Los Angeles wasn’t full at all. Candy said she had an entire row to herself. She took this short video of what the cabin looked like before takeoff.

After she got her bearings following the 11-hour flight, Candy posted a video to give folks an idea of what media members covering the games get for breakfast. She also provided a quick update on how restricted they are when it comes to moving about the hotel.

“We can’t use public transportation, we can’t explore the city,” she said. “We’re very much in a bubble. We come here, go straight to our room, always have our masks on so we protect everyone here.”

Candy also took some to time to learn a few phrases in Japanese so she could communicate and understand messages that aren’t in English, and she talked about that when watching Japanese news in the video.

She also knows Spanish and has been recording promos for stations that have requested them. She’s like a Swiss Army knife — she does it all.

You can follow Candy’s journey in Tokyo during the Olympics on her Facebook page, where she’ll post an online diary of sorts about her experiences and observations during the most unique Olympics the world will ever see. And, watch the Olympics on KXAN, plus follow updates and memorable moments on kxan.com.

Here’s the view she’ll use as the backdrop to all her reports from the Olympics, highlighting athletes from Texas and beyond.