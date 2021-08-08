Texas A&M’s Athing Mu caps Olympic run with gold as part of 4×400 relay

The United States team of Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women’s 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP/KXAN) — U.S. women have won gold in the 4×400 relay, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic medal. The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu finished in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

Poland finished second and Jamaica was third. The relay victory put the final stamp on an excellent Olympic journey for Texas A&M’s Mu. The 19-year-old won gold in the 800-meter, becoming the first American to win gold in the event since 1968.

Felix became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history on Friday when she won bronze in the 400. She now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Seven of her 11 medals are gold.

With the gold medal dangling from her neck and “The Star-Spangled Banner” playing in the near-empty stadium, “I took a moment just to close my eyes and take it in one last time,” Felix said.

After the final race of the final Games of the 35-year-old sprinter’s career, Felix leaves the stage having won the most medals of any track athlete in U.S. history. It’s some list. She passed Carl Lewis, and now she only trails one person in the Olympic record book — Paavo Nurmi — the Finnish distance runner who won 12 between 1920 and 1928.

“I feel at peace,” she said. “I went out, had all the confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time around, and it was special.”