Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Wednesday’s events

Patrick Reed of the United States gives the thumbs up after winning the WGC-Mexico Championship golf tournament, at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Wednesday, July 28.

Which events are happening Wednesday in the US?

Archery (men’s and women’s individual rounds) | Watch on livestream at 2 a.m. CDT

3-on-3 basketball (men’s and women’s medal games) | Watch on livestream at 6:45 a.m. CDT or the replay at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Cycling (BMX quarterfinals and cycling time trials | Watch the time trials on livestream at 12 a.m. CDT and the BMX quarterfinals on livestream at 8 p.m. CDT

Golf (men’s individual stroke play) | Watch on Golf Channel or on livestream starting at 5 p.m. CDT

Gymnastics (men’s individual) | Watch on NBC Sports Network or on livestream at 5:15 a.m. CDT

Swimming (men’s 100m free final and women’s 200m butterfly final) | Watch on KXAN or on livestream at 8:30 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Wednesday’s events

Archery: East Texas native Mackenzie Brown starts her quest for gold in women’s individual archery. Brown will face Germany’s Charline Schwarz Wednesday at 2:20 a.m. CDT. You can watch here.

BMX: Connor Fields is a three-time Olympian with Texas ties, competing in the 2012 and 2016 Games. Fields grew up in Las Vegas, but was born outside of Dallas in Plano. Fields is a top contender from the U.S. He’ll start his Olympics with the quarterfinal round at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Cycling: Houston’s Lawson Craddock is a first-time Olympian after being selected by USA cycling. Craddock will compete in the individual time trial Wednesday.

Golf: Patrick Reed wasn’t expecting to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. However, Dallas native Bryson DeChambeau withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. A San Antonio native, Reed, finished his final round at the 3M Open Sunday and went straight to Tokyo. Reed is grouped with Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood and Ireland’s Shane Lowry for Wednesday’s first round.

Swimming: Remedy Rule, the former Texas Longhorn, reached the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly semifinals. Rule is making her first Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games.