Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Tuesday’s events

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started earlier this week with men’s and women’s soccer and softball games, but Friday’s opening ceremony officially started the 2021 Games.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Tuesday, July 27.

Which events are happening Tuesday in the US?

Basketball (men’s group play) | Watch on livestream at 11:40 p.m. CDT or on NBC Sports Network

3-on-3 basketball (women’s prelims – U.S. vs. Japan) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT or on CNBC

Fencing (women’s team epee – medal matches) | Watch on livestream at 4:30 a.m. CDT or on delay at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Gymnastics (women’s team final) | Watch on livestream at 5:45 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 7 p.m.

Rugby (men’s quarterfinals) | Watch on livestream at 2:30 a.m. CDT or on delay at USA Network at 1 p.m.

Soccer (women’s group stage – U.S. vs. Australia) | Watch on livestream at 2 a.m. CDT or on USA Network

Softball (Japan vs. U.S. – gold medal game) | Watch on livestream at 6 a.m. CDT or on NBC Sports Network

Swimming (men’s 100m free, women’s 200m free, 200m butterfly) | Watch heats on livestream at 5 a.m. CDT. Watch the medal events on KXAN at 8:30 p.m. CDT

Volleyball (men’s pool play – U.S. vs. Tunisia) | Watch on livestream at 9:05 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Tuesday’s events

Basketball: Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team look to shake off an opening game loss to France at the Toyko Games. The U.S. isn’t out of the mix for the gold medal, but their room for error is mighty slim after the late game collapse against the French. The U.S. will take on Iran Tuesday at 11:40 p.m.

Fencing: Courtney Hurley, Kelley Hurley and Anna van Brummen make up three-fourths of Team USA’s women’s epee fencing team. The Hurley sisters came from San Antonio to Tokyo. Anna van Brummen is a Houston native. You can watch on livestream at 4:30 a.m. CDT.

Gymnastics: The U.S. women’s gymnastics team was stunned by Russia in qualifying, finishing second. Gymnastics legend Simone Biles will be going for gold in the team competition, starting at 5:45 a.m. You can watch the replay of the team medal competition at 7 p.m. on KXAN.

Softball: After 13 years of waiting, former Texas Longhorns pitcher Cat Osterman can get revenge against Japan in the Olympics. Japan stunned the Americans to win the 2008 gold medal game in the Beijing Games. The U.S. and Japan will again play for the gold medal in this year’s Games. You can watch live at 6 a.m.

Swimming: Former Texas Longhorn Remedy Rule will start her Olympic campaign in the 100m and 200m butterfly. Rule is making her first Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games. Watch at 5 a.m.