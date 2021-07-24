Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Sunday’s events

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started earlier this week with men’s and women’s soccer and softball games, but Friday’s opening ceremony officially started the 2021 Games.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Sunday, July 25.

Which events are happening Sunday in the US

Basketball: (men’s prelim group A) | Watch on livestream starting at 7 a.m. CDT or on replay at 11 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Beach Volleyball (men’s and women’s group stage) | Watch the U.S. women face Latvia Sunday at 7 p.m. on livestream. The U.S. men’s team takes on Italy Sunday at 8 a.m. Watch here.

Diving (women’s synchronized 3m springboard final – medal round) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT or on KXAN Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Fencing (men’s epee and women’s foil – semifinal and medal matches) | Watch on livestream at 4 a.m. CDT

Gymnastics (women’s qualifying) | Watch on livestream at 1:10 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 6 p.m.

Softball (pool play – round robin) | Watch the U.S. face Japan on livestream at 8 p.m. CDT

Swimming (men’s and women’s 400m IM, men’s 400m freestyle and women’s 4×100 freestyle relay – medal round) | Watch on livestream at 8:30 p.m. CDT or on KXAN.

Tennis (men’s and women’s singles) | Watch on livestream at 1 and 3 a.m. CDT on livestream or on The Olympic Channel at 9 p.m.

Volleyball (men’s pool play) | The U.S. men’s team faces Russian Olympic Committee at 9:05 p.m. CDT. Watch on livestream here.

How to watch Texans in Sunday’s events

Basketball: Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team go for gold after mixed results in preparation of the Tokyo Games. The US will take on France in its first Group A game Sunday at 7 a.m. Watch on livestream here.

Diving: Austin native Alison Gibson will compete for gold in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard with her diving partner Krysta Palmer. This will be Gibson’s first appearance in the Olympics. She won the 1m springboard national championship as a freshman at the University of Texas. Watch Gibson go for gold on livestream at 1 a.m.

Softball: U.S. softball gets its first shot at revenge against Japan after the Japanese defeated the U.S. in the gold medal game of the 2008 Olympic Games. This is the round robin, pool play game between the two countries. Both teams are top contenders to meet in the gold medal game again this year. You can watch here at 8 p.m.