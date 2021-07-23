Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Saturday’s events

United States’ Cat Osterman celebrates with teammates during the softball game between Italy and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started earlier this week with men’s and women’s soccer and softball games, but Friday’s opening ceremony officially started the 2021 Games.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Saturday, July 24.

Which events are happening Saturday in the US

Beach volleyball (men’s and women’s prelims) | Watch the U.S. men’s match on livestream at 7 a.m. CDT and the women’s match on livestream at 7 p.m. CDT

Boxing (round of 32 – multiple weight classes) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT and 9 p.m. CDT

Equestrian (dressage grand prix team and individual) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT or on delay on NBC Sports Network at 12 p.m. CDT

Fencing (men’s sabre, women’s epee semifinals and medal matches) | Watch on livestream at 4 a.m. CDT

Gymnastics (men’s qualifying – main coverage) | Watch on livestream at 12:30 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 12:30 p.m.

Rowing (men’s and women’s eight, single and more) | Watch on livestream at 6:30 p.m. CDT or on CNBC at 10 p.m.

Soccer (women’s group stage – U.S. vs. New Zealand) | Watch on livestream at 6:30 a.m. CDT or the re-air on USA Network at 4:30 p.m.

Swimming (women’s 400m IM, 100m butterfly) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m. CDT or on KXAN starting at 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball (U.S. men’s and women’s pool play) | Watch the U.S. men’s team on livestream at 7:45 a.m. CDT or on delay starting at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. Watch the U.S. women’s team on livestream at 9:05 p.m.

Taekwondo (medal matches – 49kg) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m.

How to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

Rowing: Gia Doonan, the Texas Longhorns’ first rower in the Olympics, will continue her Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 8 rowing heats Saturday at 9:20 p.m. CDT on livestream.

Softball: Former Texas Longhorns pitcher Cat Osterman and U.S. softball aim to stay undefeated in opening round games after victories over Italy and Canada. The U.S. will take on Mexico at 12:30 a.m. CDT. Watch on livestream here.

Swimming: Longhorns swimmer Casper Corbeau will represent the Netherlands, swimming the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Games Saturday at 7 a.m. CDT. Watch on livestream here or on replay on KXAN at 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Chiaka Ogbogu, UT’s all-time blocks leader, and U.S. women’s volleyball will open their Olympic schedule against Argentina at 9:05 p.m. Saturday. Watch live here.