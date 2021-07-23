Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Saturday’s events

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ Cat Osterman celebrates with teammates during the softball game between Italy and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started earlier this week with men’s and women’s soccer and softball games, but Friday’s opening ceremony officially started the 2021 Games.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Saturday, July 24.

Sign up for Olympics push alert notifications on the KXAN News App and our “More than the Score” newsletter to follow Texans in the Olympics and moments you won’t want to miss. Tune in at noon Monday through Friday for KXAN’s daily Olympics stream on kxan.com.

Which events are happening Saturday in the US

How to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

Rowing: Gia Doonan, the Texas Longhorns’ first rower in the Olympics, will continue her Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 8 rowing heats Saturday at 9:20 p.m. CDT on livestream.

Softball: Former Texas Longhorns pitcher Cat Osterman and U.S. softball aim to stay undefeated in opening round games after victories over Italy and Canada. The U.S. will take on Mexico at 12:30 a.m. CDT. Watch on livestream here.

Swimming: Longhorns swimmer Casper Corbeau will represent the Netherlands, swimming the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Games Saturday at 7 a.m. CDT. Watch on livestream here or on replay on KXAN at 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Chiaka Ogbogu, UT’s all-time blocks leader, and U.S. women’s volleyball will open their Olympic schedule against Argentina at 9:05 p.m. Saturday. Watch live here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss