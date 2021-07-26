Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Monday’s events

United States’ Ariel Atkins, left, and Team WNBA’s Jonquel Jones battle for a rebound during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started earlier this week with men’s and women’s soccer and softball games, but Friday’s opening ceremony officially started the 2021 Games.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Monday, July 26.

Which events are happening Monday in the US?

Archery (men’s and women’s individual) | Watch on livestream at 7:30 p.m. CDT

Basketball (women’s pool play – U.S. vs. Nigeria) | Watch on livestream at 11:40 p.m. CDT

3-on-3 basketball (women’s pool play) | Watch on livestream at 3:55 a.m. and 7 a.m. CDT

Beach volleyball (men’s and women’s prelims match) | Watch on livestream at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. CDT

Gymnastics (men’s team final) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 7 p.m.

Rugby | Watch on livestream or NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. CDT

Swimming (men’s 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, women’s 100m backstroke) | Watch on livestream at 8:30 p.m. CDT or on KXAN

How to watch Texans in Monday’s events

Basketball: Former Texas Longhorn Ariel Atkins and the U.S. women’s basketball team start their run for a gold medal against Nigeria Monday night at 11:40 p.m. CDT. The Dallas native was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. This will be Atkins’ first Olympic Games.

Swimming: 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby is set to be a Texas Longhorns swimmer soon. First, she could be an Olympic medalist in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Jacoby will be in the final Monday at 9:10 p.m. CDT. She is the first Alaskan swimmer to make the Olympics for the U.S. women’s swim team.

Volleyball: The U.S. women’s volleyball team took care of Argentina 3-0 in their opening pool play match. Chiaka Ogbogu and the U.S. will face China Monday at 9:05 p.m. CDT. Ogbogu finished her Texas Longhorns career in 2017.