Texans in the Olympics: How and where to watch Friday’s events

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started earlier this week with men’s and women’s soccer and softball games, but Friday’s opening ceremony officially started the 2021 Games.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Friday, July 23.

Sign up for Olympics push alert notifications on the KXAN News App and our “More than the Score” newsletter to follow Texans in the Olympics and moments you won’t want to miss. Tune in at noon Monday through Friday for KXAN’s daily Olympics stream on kxan.com.

Which events are happening Friday in the US

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony | Watch live on KXAN or on livestream at 5:55 a.m. CDT

Archery (mixed teams eliminations) | Watch on delay on NBCSN at 11 p.m. or on livestream at 7:30 p.m. CDT

Beach volleyball (men’s/women’s prelims) | Watch on livestream starting at 7 p.m. CDT

Cycling (Men’s road race) | Watch on livestream at 9 p.m. CDT

Fencing (men’s sabre/women’s epee prelims) | Watch on livestream at 7 p.m. CDT

Gymnastics (men’s qualifying subdivision 1) | Watch on livestream at 8 p.m. CDT

Rowing (Heats in men’s and women’s single, double and quadruple sculls) | Replay airs at 11 a.m. on NBCSN or on livestream at 6:30 p.m. CDT

Weightlifting (women’s 49 kg groups) | Watch on livestream at 7:20 p.m.

How to watch Texans in Friday’s events

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: NBC will air the opening ceremony live beginning at 5:55 a.m. CDT until 10 a.m. from Tokyo, where it’ll be 8 p.m. local time. In the Austin area, you can watch the opening ceremony on KXAN.

Archery: Mackenzie Brown from East Texas is making her return to the Olympics after representing the U.S. as the country’s only women’s archer in the 2016 Games. The mixed team 1/8 eliminations start Friday at 7:30 p.m. CDT. You can watch on livestream here.

Boxing: Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs is looking for gold in her Olympic debut in Tokyo. The US boxing team captain from Houston, Texas, won the 2016 Olympic Trials for Boxing, but failed to qualify to Rio 2016. You can watch the first session on livestream here.

Cycling: Houston’s Lawson Craddock will be a first-time Olympian after being selected by USA cycling. Craddock will compete in the individual time trial and the road race. Watch on livestream at 9 p.m.

Fencing: Three Texans will be competing for the women’s fencing podium in Tokyo, including two sisters from San Antonio. Courtney and Kelley Hurley were raised in the world of fencing. Now, the sisters will show their world their skills in the epee preliminary round. Houston’s Anna van Brummen is a three-time Senior World Team member, who balances fencing with her career as an environmental scientist. You can watch all three fencers on livestream here.

Rowing: University of Texas rower Gia Doonan makes her Olympic debut with the U.S. rowing team. The opening heats will be on livestream, but won’t air live in the U.S. You can watch the re-air on NBC Sports Network Friday at 11 a.m. CDT.

Weightlifting: North Texas native Jourdan Delacruz is the only Texan on the US women’s weightlifting team. Delacruz is a two-time Pan American Champion and gold medalist at the 2020 Roma World Cup.

“Representing Team USA at the Olympics is going to be such an honor. It feels like all the hard work and sacrifice being wrapped up with a little bow,” Delacruz told KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez.

You can watch Delacruz on livestream in the 49 kg group Friday starting at 7:20 p.m. CDT