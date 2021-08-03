Texan Tamyra Mensah-Stock takes gold in women’s wrestling

TOKYO (KXAN) — Team USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock topped Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 to take the gold medal in the 68-kilogram (149-pound) weight class of the Olympic freestyle women’s wrestling tournament Tuesday.
Mensah-Stock, a graduate of Morton Ranch High School in Katy and Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, scored all her points in the first half of the bout. She took down Oborududu at the 4:50 mark of the bout for a 2-0 lead, and after Oborududu made a quick reversal to cut the lead in half, she scored another 2-point takedown a minute later.
Mensah-Stock appeared to have some discomfort in her leg early in the bout, taking a short break to walk off some pain before resuming her gold medal-winning performance.
The 2019 world champion rolled through her weight class undefeated, allowing just five points the entire tournament. She won her round of 16 bout over Japan’s Sara Dosho by technical superiority 10-0, the quarterfinals against China’s Feng Zhou 10-0 and the semifinals against Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova 10-4 en route to her big win Tuesday.