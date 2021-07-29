Team USA’s Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in all-around competition

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KXAN/AP) — Team USA’s Suni Lee captured the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

With reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles out of the competition due to mental health reasons, it was Lee’s time to shine. Lee capitalized on two mistakes by Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade to edge her out with a score of 57.433. Andrade stepped out of bounds twice during her floor exercise routine and finished with the silver.

Lee, 18, took the lead in the competition despite nearly falling from the balance beam. She was able to save her Olympic dreams by fighting to stay on the 4-inch-wide beam, and her score of 13.833 put her ahead of Andrade prior to the floor routines.

Andrade needed a 13.802 to overtake Lee, but her missteps dropped her score to 13.666 and Lee held on to the top spot.

Lee is the fifth consecutive American to win the women’s all-around competition at the Olympics.

The ROC’s Angelina Melnikova finished with the bronze medal after she led the Russians to the team gold medal earlier in the Olympics.