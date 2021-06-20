Taylor’s Fred Kerley qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 100-meter, Baylor’s Bromell wins

Fred Kerley, of the United States, celebrates with the national flag after the men’s 400 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

EUGENE, Ore. (KXAN/AP) — Race favorite Trayvon Bromell won the 100 meters at the U.S. track and field trials in 9.80 seconds to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. He’ll be joined in Japan by Taylor native Fred Kerley.

Ronnie Baker was second in 9.85 and Fred Kerley took third in 9.86. The time was Kerley’s personal best in the 100. Kerley recently decided to skip the 400 to concentrate on the 100 and 200.

In 2017, Kerley won the NCAA indoor and outdoor national championship in the 400-meter at Texas A&M.

Noah Lyles, the 200 world champion, wound up seventh and 39-year-old Justin Gatlin finished eighth.

