Simone Biles withdraws from floor exercise final

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the vault and uneven bars to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO (KXAN/AP) — Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the event final for floor, USA Gymnastics tweeted Saturday night.

This comes after her decision to withdraw from the Olympic event finals for vault and uneven bars, as well as her decision earlier this week to forgo the all-around competition.

Biles says she’s prioritizing her mental health, which has pushed the topic to the forefront of Olympic discussions.

“I say put mental health first, because if you don’t then you’re not going to enjoy your sport, and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to,” she explained earlier this week. “So it’s OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are.”

Biles first stepped out of the team finals competition, after a vault run did not go as planned.

According to the Associated Press, Biles is dealing with what’s called “the twisties” in gymnastics. She’s having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

Biles was the reigning all-around champion, after winning at Rio 2016. But after sitting out the event in Tokyo, she made way for fellow Team USA gymnast Suni Lee to take home gold.

USA Gymnastics said Biles will make a decision on the balance beam event later this week.

“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” the team’s Twitter post read.