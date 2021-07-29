Results: Here’s how Texans fared Wednesday at the Olympics

United States coach Gregg Popovich, left, and forward Kevin Durant (7) look on from the side line during their loss to France in a men’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(KXAN) — Kevin Durant and Team USA basketball righted the ship toward a medal in a blowout win over Iran early Wednesday morning. The former Texas Longhorn scored 10 points in 20 minutes as the U.S. spread out the production evenly in a 120-66 win.

Next, the U.S. will face the Czech Republic July 31 at 7 a.m. After losing the pool play opener to France, Team USA has little margin for error if it wants to win gold for the fourth straight Olympics.

The U.S. women are already celebrating a gold medal.

The U.S. women’s 3-on-3 team claimed gold in the Olympic event’s inaugural year, winning 18-15 over Russian Olympic Committee in the final.

As for 5-on-5 women’s basketball, Dallas native and former Texas Longhorn Ariel Atkins and the U.S. women’s basketball team will face Japan on July 30 in its next pool play game.

In archery, East Texas’ Mackenzie Brown continues her quest for a medal in individual competition. Brown won her first two matches 6-2 and 6-0 to advance. Brown is two victories away from reaching the medal stage of competition.

Men’s golf competition started Wednesday with Austrian Sepp Straka holding the leading at -8 through the first round. Texas native Patrick Reed was a last-minute replacement for Dallas native Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau and world No. 1 Jon Rahm withdrew days before competition after positive COVID-19 tests.

Reed is tied for 13th with fellow American Xander Schauffele at -3. Justin Thomas finished his first round at even par.

Representing Venezuela, former Texas Longhorn Jhonattan Vegas is tied for sixth at -4.