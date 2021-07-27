Reigning Olympic gymnastics champ Simone Biles withdraws from team finals with ‘medical issue’

TOKYO (KXAN) — Reigning Olympic all-around women’s gymnastics champion Simone Biles is now out of the team finals competition Tuesday.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics explained that Biles withdrew from the team finals “due to a medical issue.”

Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.

USA Gymnastics

Biles completed her first vault, and then was seen walking off the floor with a bag and her trainer. Jordan Chiles was subbed in Biles’ spot following her departure. She returned to the arena with a wrap around her leg and hugged her teammates.

Biles, who lives in Spring, Texas, won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games including the team competition and the all-around, along with vault and floor exercise. She became the first woman since 1992 to qualify for every event final in the competition — team, all-around, vault, floor exercise, balance beam and uneven bars.

Team USA finished second to the Russian Olympic Committee in the competition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

