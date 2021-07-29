Reigning BMX winner Connor Fields stretchered off after crashing

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics.
Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.
Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race.
He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo.