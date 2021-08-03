Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Wednesday’s events

Ryan Crouser, of the United States, competes in qualifications for the men’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Wednesday, August 4.

Which events are happening Wednesday in the US?

Basketball (men’s semifinal – U.S. vs. Australia) | Watch on livestream at 11:15 p.m. CDT

Beach volleyball (women’s semifinal) | Watch on livestream or CNBC at 11:15 p.m. CDT

Diving (women’s 10-meter platform prelims) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT

Golf (women’s individual – second round) | Watch on livestream or Golf Channel at 5 p.m. CDT

Track and Field | Watch on KXAN or livestream at 7 p.m. CDT

Volleyball (women’s quarterfinal) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT

Water polo (men’s quarterfinal – U.S. vs. Spain) | Watch on CNBC or livestream at 1 a.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Wednesday’s events

Basketball: Team USA is one win away from the gold medal game after a 14-point win over Spain in the quarterfinals Monday. Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 29 points. Next, the U.S. will face Australia in the semifinals at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it on livestream or on the Peacock app.

Heptathlon: Texas A&M Aggie alumni Annie Kunz is making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, competing in the Heptathlon. Kunz’s Olympic journey was partially paid for by donations from the Aggies community. She competed in soccer and track and field with Texas A&M.

Shot put: Former Texas Longhorn Ryan Crouser is on track for his second Olympic gold medal after finishing first in shot put qualifying with the best-ever qualifying mark of 22.05 meters. The previous best was 21.59 meters. The men’s shot put final is scheduled for Wednesday night. Watch on KXAN or on livestream.

Volleyball: Team USA volleyball and former Longhorn Chiaka Ogbogu have reached the knockout rounds of Olympic competition, facing the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. The U.S. will likely be without two key starters in Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter for the match.