Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Tuesday’s events

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Which events are happening Tuesday in the US?

Baseball (knockout round) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m. CDT

Beach volleyball (quarterfinals) | Watch on livestream or NBC Sports Network at 7 a.m. CDT

Diving (men’s 3-meter springboard finals) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

Gymnastics (Bars, High Bars, Beam) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Tuesday’s events

Gymnastics: Simone Biles will be back in competition Tuesday in Tokyo. USA Gymnastics confirmed Biles and Suni Lee will compete in the balance beam finals. You can watch it live starting at 3 a.m. CDT or catch it on KXAN in primetime at 7 p.m. CDT.

Men’s shot put: Ryan Crouser, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in shot put, will begin his quest for back-to-back gold medals Tuesday. Crouser broke the world record with a throw of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) during the U.S. trials in June. Crouser is scheduled to compete at 6:40 a.m.

Volleyball: A shorthanded Team USA side defeated Italy without Jordan Thompson in the final match of pool play. Former Texas Longhorn Chiaka Ogbogu and the U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals.