Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Thursday’s events

From left, United States’ gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace Mc Callum, Sunisa Lee and Russian Olympic Committee’s gymnasts Liliia Akhaimova, Viktoriia Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova and Britain’s artistic gymnastics women’s team, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan stand during the medal ceremony for the artistic women’s team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Thursday, July 29.

Which events are happening Thursday in the US?

Archery (women’s elimination rounds) | Watch on livestream at 7:30 p.m. CDT or on CNBC at 11 p.m.

Baseball (opening round games) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. CDT

Beach volleyball (U.S. vs. Netherlands) | Watch on livestream at 7 p.m. CDT

Gymnastics (women’s individual all-around) | Watch on livestream at 5:45 a.m. CDT or on NBC Sports Network. The all-around competition will replay at 7 p.m. on KXAN

Golf (men’s second round) | Watch on Golf Channel at 5:30 p.m. CDT or on livestream

Swimming (medal events) | Watch on livestream or on KXAN at 8:30 p.m. CDT

Track and Field (qualifying events) | Watch on livestream at 7 p.m. CDT or on KXAN

How to watch Texans in Thursday’s events

Archery: Mackenzie Brown continues her quest for a medal in individual archery. The East Texan won her first two matches 6-2 and 6-0 to advance. Brown is two victories away from reaching the medal stage of competition.

Basketball: Former Texas Longhorn Ariel Atkins didn’t play in U.S. women’s basketball’s win over Nigeria. The Dallas native and current Washington Mystics guard will be ready if needed against host country Japan. Tip off is scheduled for 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Golf: San Antonio native and past Masters champion Patrick Reed stepped in to replace Bryson DeChambeau in Tokyo. Now, the man known as Captain America for his Ryder Cup efforts will be looking for gold, wearing red, white and blue. The second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club will tee off Thursday at 5:30 p.m.