Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Thursday’s events

United States pitcher Ryder Ryan leaves the team’s baseball game against Japan during the sixth inning at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Thursday, Aug. 5.

Which events are happening Thursday in the US?

Baseball (semifinals – U.S. vs. South Korea) | Watch on livestream or USA Network at 5 a.m. CDT

Diving (women’s 10m platform finals) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT

Golf (women’s individual tournament) | Watch on livestream or Golf Channel at 5:30 p.m. CDT

Soccer (women’s bronze medal match) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT or NBC Sports Network (replay) at 8 p.m. CDT

Track and Field | Watch on livestream at 4:40 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

Volleyball (women’s semifinals) | Watch on livestream at 11 p.m. CDT

Water polo (women’s semifinals – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee) | Watch on livestream or on CNBC at 1:20 a.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Thursday’s events

Baseball: U.S. baseball reached the medal stage with a 3-1 win against the Dominican Republic. Team USA needs another win to reach the gold medal game against Japan. The U.S. will face South Korea at 5 a.m. on livestream. Round Rock Express pitcher Ryder Ryan has been solid in relief for Team USA, striking out four in 2 and 1/3 innings of one-hit ball over two appearances.

Women’s 4x400m relay: Texas Longhorns junior Stacey Ann Williams will run as part of Jamaica’s 4x400m relay team. Jamaica will run in Heat 2 at 5 a.m. CDT Thursday.

Volleyball: Team USA volleyball and former Texas Longhorn Chiaka Ogbogu swept the Dominican Republic 3-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to play Serbia in the semifinal. The U.S. is still looking for its first Olympic gold in women’s volleyball. With a win over Serbia, the U.S. will reach the gold medal game for the third time in the last four Olympic Games. You can watch on livestream at 11 p.m. CDT.