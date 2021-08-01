Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Sunday’s events

Fred Kerley of the United States reacts after taking the bronze in the the men’s 400 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Sunday, Aug. 1.

Which events are happening Sunday in the US?

Basketball (women’s prelims – France vs. U.S.) | Watch on livestream at 11:40 p.m. CDT or on USA Network

Beach volleyball (women’s Round of 16 – Cuba vs. U.S.) | Watch on livestream or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

Diving (women’s 3m springboard final) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 11:45 a.m. CDT

Gymnastics | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. or on KXAN at 6 p.m.

Track and Field (Women’s shot put and men’s high jump) | Watch on livestream or on KXAN at 6 p.m. CDT

Volleyball (Women’s and men’s pool play) | Watch on livestream at 7:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

Basketball: Ariel Atkins and Team USA basketball face France Sunday in the final game of group play. The U.S. is 2-0 after wins against Japan and Nigeria. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals, which start Tuesday.

Diving: 18-year-old incoming Texas Longhorn Hailey Hernandez has reached the women’s 3-meter springboard final with consistent dives. The Southlake native finished 10th in the semifinals to qualify as one of 12 divers in Sunday’s final. Fellow American Krysta Palmer is also in the final. Watch the event at 1 a.m. or on KXAN at 11:45 a.m.

Track and Field: Taylor native Fred Kerley is one great race away from reaching the final of the men’s 100-meter dash. The Texas A&M product will be looking to qualify for that finals race Sunday at 5 a.m. CDT

Volleyball: Former Longhorn Chiaka Ogbogu and U.S. women’s volleyball play Italy after a surprising 3-0 loss to Russian Olympic Committee in Pool B. You can watch at 9:05 p.m. CDT. The women’s volleyball quarterfinal round starts Tuesday.