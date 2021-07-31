Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

Hailey Hernandez of the United States’ competes in women’s diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Saturday, July 31.

Which events are happening Saturday in the US?

Basketball (U.S. vs. Czech Republic – pool play) | Watch on livestream at 7 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 11:30 a.m.

Diving (Women’s 3-meter springboard semifinals) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT

Golf (Men’s final round) | Watch on livestream at 5:30 p.m. CDT or on Golf Channel

Swimming (50-meter free final) | Watch finals on livestream or on KXAN at 8:30 p.m. CDT

Track & Field (prelim sessions and 100-meter dash) | Watch on livestream or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

Baseball: Pitcher Ryder Ryan from the Round Rock Express closed out an 8-1 Team USA win against Israel during the first day of Olympic baseball competition. The U.S. will face South Korea Saturday.

Basketball: Kevin Durant and Team USA return to the court for a matchup with Czech Republic. U.S. shook off an Olympic opening loss against France with a strong performance against Iran. The U.S. is 1-1 during pool play competition.

Diving: Southlake native and incoming Texas Longhorn Hailey Hernandez was the highest scoring American during the preliminary round of the women’s 3-meter springboard competition. The 18-year-old will aim to seal a spot in the finals Saturday.

Golf: Venzuelan and former Longhorn Jhonnatan Vegas and Texas native Patrick Reed will need a strong final day and a lot of luck to push for a medal at the Olympic men’s individual golf competition. Vegas is -6 and chasing American Xander Schauffele, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and England’s Paul Casey for a medal.