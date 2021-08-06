Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Sonja Vasic #5 of Team Serbia drives to the basket against Ariel Atkins #7 and Jewell Loyd #4 of Team United States during the first half of a Women’s Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Saturday, Aug. 7.

Which events are happening Saturday in the US?

Baseball (gold medal game – U.S. vs. Japan) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m. CDT or on USA Network at 8 a.m. CDT

Basketball (women’s gold medal game) | Watch on livestream or KXAN at 9:30 p.m. CDT

Diving (men’s 10-meter platform final) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

Track and Field | Watch on livestream or on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

Volleyball (women’s gold medal game) | Watch on livestream or USA Network at 11:30 p.m. CDT

Water polo (women’s gold medal game) | Watch on livestream or USA Network at 2:30 a.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Saturday’s events

Baseball: Ryder Ryan and Team USA can avenge its earlier Olympic loss to Japan and earn the gold medal with a win Saturday. Round Rock Express pitcher Ryder Ryan again held his opponent scoreless during his 1 and 2/3 innings of work against South Korea. Ryan has only allowed one hit in three Olympic appearances.

Basketball: Texans Ariel Atkins and Brittney Griner can help the U.S. complete its perfect run in Tokyo in the gold medal game Saturday against Japan. Team USA women’s basketball is playing for its seventh straight gold medal.

Diving: Texas Longhorn Jordan Windle overcame an injured triceps muscle to finish ninth in the semifinals and advance to the 10m springboard final Saturday. He’s the first-ever Olympic diver of Cambodian descent. The final starts at 1 a.m. CDT.

Women’s 4x400m relay: Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams is in line for a medal as part of the women’s 4×400 women’s relay team. The U.S. team led by Allyson Felix will be strong challengers to the Jamaica team. You can watch on livestream at 7:30 a.m. CDT

Volleyball: The U.S. women’s volleyball team is chasing its first-ever Olympic gold medal Saturday. Former Texas Longhorn Chiaka Ogbogu and the U.S. will go against Brazil at 11:30 p.m. CDT