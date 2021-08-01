Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Monday’s events

FILE – In this June 26, 2021, file photo, Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the final in the women’s 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Harvard-educated sprinter Thomas could make headlines in the 200 at the upcoming Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Monday, Aug. 2.

Which events are happening Monday in the US?

Baseball (U.S. vs. Japan – playoff round) | Watch on livestream or on NBC Sports Network at 5 a.m. CDT

Basketball (U.S. vs. Spain – men’s quarterfinal) | Watch on livestream at 11:40 p.m. CDT

Diving (men’s 3-meter springboard prelims) | Watch on livestream or on CNBC at 1 a.m. CDT

Soccer (women’s semifinal – U.S. vs. Canada) | Watch on livestream at 3 a.m. CDT or on NBC Sports Network at 6 a.m. CDT

Track and Field | Watch on livestream on on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

Volleyball (men’s quarterfinals) | Watch on livestream at 11 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Monday’s events

Baseball: U.S. baseball is 2-0 after the first two games of pool play competition. Round Rock Express pitcher Ryder Ryan finished out the opening game against Israel. The North Carolina native will be fresh to pitch if called upon in the knockout round against Japan Monday. You can watch at 5 a.m. on NBC Sports Network.

Basketball: Kevin Durant and Team USA will face a stiff challenge in the quarterfinal round against Spain Monday at 11:40 p.m. The U.S. has adjusted to Olympic competition with back-to-back wins. The U.S. and Spain are no. 1 and no. 2 in the FIBA world rankings.

Long Jump: Texas Longhorn Tara Davis is making her Olympic debut after finishing second at the U.S. trials in long jump. Davis will be featured during Monday night’s finals.

200-meter: Gabby Thomas is getting her Master’s degree at Texas after finishing her undergrad at Harvard. She is trained by former Longhorns coach Tonja Buford Bailey. Thomas will be going for gold in the 200m finals Monday night on KXAN.

Discus: Austin resident Valarie Allman qualified for the final with the top discus throw of the preliminary round. The women’s discus final goes live at 6 a.m. CDT.