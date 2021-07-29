Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Friday’s events

Turkey’s Hande Baladin spikes a ball past Chiaka Ogbogu and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, of the United States, during a women’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Friday, July 30.

Which events are happening Friday in the US?

Baseball (U.S. vs. Israel) | Watch on livestream at 5 a.m. CDT

Diving (women’s 3-meter springboard prelims) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT and on KXAN starting at 11 a.m. CDT

Golf (men’s tournament – third round) | Watch on livestream at 5 p.m. CDT or on Golf Channel

Soccer (women’s quarterfinals – U.S. vs. Netherlands) | Watch on livestream at 6 a.m. CDT or on USA Network at 9 a.m.

Swimming (women’s 800-meter freestyle) | Watch on livestream at 8:30 p.m. CDT or on KXAN

Volleyball (women’s prelims) | Watch on livestream at 9:05 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Friday’s events

Baseball: Baseball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Team USA will open Group B competition against Israel Friday at 5 a.m. Round Rock Express pitcher Ryder Ryan is in Tokyo for the Games. The North Carolina native is in his first season with the Express.

Diving: Future Texas Longhorns diver Hailey Hernandez is set for prelims in the 3-meter springboard competition. The Southlake native is the youngest female diver going to Tokyo for Team USA at the age of 18. Hernandez is a four-time Texas state champion. She placed second at the U.S. diving trials. You can watch at Friday 11 a.m.

Golf: Venezuelan and former Texas Longhorn Jhonattan Vegas is tied for fifth at -5 after the first round of the Olympic men’s golf competition. Texas native Patrick Reed is tied for 12th with fellow American Xander Schauffele at -3. You can watch on Golf Channel or on livestream starting at 5 p.m. CDT.

Volleyball: Chiaka Ogbogu registered her first bit of action at the Tokyo Games against Turkey. Fittingly, Ogbogu, UT’s all-time leader in blocks, recorded a block in the five-set win. Next, Team USA will take on Russian Olympic Committee at 9 p.m. CDT.