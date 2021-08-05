Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Friday’s events

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23.

The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in the modern era — staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were originally planned for last summer but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. An outbreak of coronavirus cases in Japan caused officials to declare a state of emergency in the city. All Olympic events will be held without fans in attendance.

Over 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in the Tokyo Games for 20 different countries. An estimated 11,360 athletes will take part, and NBC has more than 7,000 hours of coverage planned for the Tokyo Olympics. Programming will air on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Below is a rundown of what you need to watch and where to find it for Friday, Aug. 6.

Which events are happening Friday in the US?

Basketball (men’s gold medal game – U.S. vs. France) | Watch on livestream or on KXAN at 9:30 p.m. CDT

Beach volleyball (men’s gold medal game) | Watch on livestream at 9:30 p.m. CDT

Diving (men’s 10-meter platform prelims and semifinals) | Watch on livestream at 1 a.m. CDT

Golf (women’s individual – final round) | Watch on livestream or Golf Channel at 5:30 p.m. CDT

Soccer (women’s gold medal match) | Watch on livestream at 7 a.m. CDT

Track and Field | Watch on livestream or KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT

How to watch Texans in Friday’s events

Basketball: Kevin Durant is one win away from his third Olympic gold medal. Team USA will get a shot for revenge against France in the gold medal game Friday night. France handed the U.S. an Olympic opening loss last week after a late game collapse by the Americans. The gold medal game tips off at 9:30 p.m. CDT.

Diving: Texas Longhorns diver Jordan Windle is going for gold in the men’s 10-meter platform competition. The two-time NCAA diving champion is considered a true contender for gold in Tokyo. He’s the third Longhorns diver to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, joining Alison Gibson and incoming freshman Hailey Hernandez. The diving prelims begin at 1 a.m. CDT. The semifinals are at 8 p.m. CDT.

4x100m relay: Texas Longhorn Teahna Daniels has a shot at an Olympic medal as part of the women’s 4x100m relay. Daniels helped the U.S. qualify for the final after a second place finish in Heat 1 of the relays. Watch the relays on KXAN at 7 p.m. CDT.