Olympic results: Kevin Durant highlights Longhorns, Texans in Tokyo on Saturday

United States’s Kevin Durant (7) drives up court during a men’s basketball preliminary round game against the Czech Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(KXAN) — Kevin Durant made US history on Friday when he became the all-time leading scorer in US men’s basketball Olympic history en route to a 119-84 win for the Americans over the Czech Republic.

The record-setting bucket came in the second quarter on a three-pointer that also gave Team USA a 34-33 lead.

Durant finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the US advanced to the quarterfinals. The Americans will be the No. 4 seed, and look to play either Italy, Spain or Slovenia, which is led by Mavericks star, Luka Doncic.

Chiaka Ogbogu and the US volleyball team suffered a stunning loss at the hands of ROC, getting swept in straight sets. The former Longhorn finished with five points.

But perhaps even worse than the loss was the injury to Jordan Thompson. The US’ leading scorer rolled her ankle when she landed on Ogbogu’s foot in the second set. She never returned, but later posted to Instagram saying the injury isn’t serious and she “can’t wait to be back out on the court … soon.”

In track and field, former Longhorn and current volunteer assistant coach Teahna Daniels finished seventh of the finals of the 100. Another Texas Ex, Melissa Gonzalez qualified for the semifinals in the women’s 400m hurdles for Colombia. And Texas senior Steffin McCarter failed to qualify for the finals in the men’s long jump.

Former Taylor Duck Fred Kerley qualified for the semifinals in the 100-meter dash.

In men’s golf, former Longhorn Jhonny Vegas is in a tie for 17th at -7, seven shots back of American Xander Schauffele, who is alone in the lead. Texan Patrick Reed is in a tie for 38th at -4.