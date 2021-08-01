Olympic results: Texans dominate on the track Sunday

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, left, of Puerto Rico, wins the women’s 100-meters hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KXAN) — It was a redemption story for Keni Harrison early Monday morning in Tokyo.

The Kentucky grad and Texas volunteer assistant finished in second in the 100-meter hurdles. It’s her first Olympic medal after she failed to qualify for the Rio Games in 2016.

Former Aggie and the pride of Taylor High School Fred Kerley won silver in the 100-meter dash, shocking the track world with such a strong result after making his name as a 400-meter sprinter.

Marcell Jacobs, a native Texan who was raised in Italy and ran collegiately at UTEP, won with a time of 9.80.

In the women’s 200m, Gabby Thomas easily qualified for the semifinals of the 200 with a second place finish in her heat with a time of 22.20. In the same event, Jenna Prandini, a volunteer assistant for UT, also coasted into the semifinals.

Current Longhorn Jonathan Jones is making his home country of Barbados proud. His second-place finish in his heat of the 400 easily sent him into the semifinals.

In diving, incoming Longhorn Hailey Hernandez finished in ninth in the three-meter springboard.