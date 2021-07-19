Member of U.S. women’s gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Olympics

The Olympic Symbol is reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (KXAN/NBC News) — An alternate member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nexstar Media Group reporters in Tokyo confirmed that Kara Eaker, 18, tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. She has been moved to hotel for isolation.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued this statement:

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

There is, however, another athlete that is on “standby” after officials identified her as being in close contact with the infected athlete.

The team has been in Tokyo since July 15. The team has only been at its hotel, Olympic village or practice facility and hasn’t spent any time sightseeing or exploring the city, according to NBC.