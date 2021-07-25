Austin native Alison Gibson finishes 8th in 3-Meter Synchro in Japan

Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer of the United States’ compete during the Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns diver Alison Gibson and her diving partner Krysta Palmer finished eighth in the 3-Meter synchronized diving competition in Tokyo on Sunday. After their first two dives, Gibson and Palmer were in first place, but dropped to sixth place after their third dive.

China continued their dominance in diving with Shi Tingmao and Wang Han winning gold. Canada’s Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu took silver, and Germany’s Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel earned the bronze medal.

In a Team USA release, the diving duo spoke about the unforgettable experience in Tokyo.

“We’re just so happy and blessed to be here honestly,” said Palmer. “I think we went into this just wanting to have fun and stay as relaxed as possible, that’s what helps us dive, and so keeping that, keeping in who we are in the mix of our diving is what we wanted to do.”

“And I think the thing is we do this sport because we love it,” added Gibson. “That’s the core of it. Some days are good, some days are bad but in the end we’re doing it because we love it and that’s something we kept reminding each other.”

Gibson grew up in Austin and began diving at UT”s Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center as a 9-year-old. Gibson went on to become a four-time All-American at Texas including a 2017 1-meter national championship. She was making her Olympic debut after finishing sixth in the 2016 Olympic trials on the springboard.

Gibson is still coached by UT diving coach and 1992 Olympian Matt Scoggin.