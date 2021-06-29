LIST: Texas Longhorns heading to Tokyo Olympics in Track & Field

Steffin McCarter competes during the finals of the men’s long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. (KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorns long jumpers booked their trips to Tokyo as part of Team USA’s Track and Field team, overcoming record-breaking heat in Oregon at the U.S. Trials.

Texas senior Steffin McCarter and junior Tara Davis are celebrating their spot on the Olympic team while focusing on delivering gold for USA at the Games. McCarter matched his career-best leap of 8.26m/27-1.25 to finish third at trials.

McCarter and Davis, who are training partners at the University of Texas, were destined to become Olympians in the eyes of Texas head coach Edrick Floreal. Floreal knew it would happen a long time ago.

“Being able to qualify with Tara is amazing,” McCarter said to Texas Athletics. “Coach Flo really knows what he’s doing, and it’s kind of crazy because he’d tell us, ‘Both of y’all are going to be Olympians,’ and we’re both sitting here looking at him like, ‘Okay, that’s a very long time from now.’ He wasn’t saying this at the beginning of the week, he was saying it last year or years ago. For that to come true, he really knew how to prepare us and get us ready for this moment. He’s amazing, I’m so grateful to have him as a coach, and I’m looking forward to having my training partner (Tara) over the next three, four weeks. It’s amazing to have both of us make the team. I can’t express how good that feels.”

There are now six current and former track and field Texas Longhorns heading to Tokyo.

Junior Stacey Ann Williams earned a spot on the Jamaican 4X400m relay team Sunday. Jonathan Jones, UT’s record-holder in the 400m, will run that race for Barbados in the Tokyo Games.

Former Longhorn Ryan Crouser is the world record-holder in the shot put, breaking the record at the U.S. Olympic trials. Crouser has a good shot at defending his 2016 Olympic gold medal and bringing home another in 2021.

Former Longhorn and current volunteer coach Teahna Daniels qualified for the Women’s 100m, finishing third at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Texas Longhorns heading to Olympics for Track & Field