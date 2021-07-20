LIST: Olympians who have tested positive for COVID-19

TOKYO (KXAN) — Several Olympians have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in their respective sport’s health and safety protocols just days before the opening ceremony Friday.
For some, it means the end of an Olympic dream before it could come to fruition in Tokyo. For others, if they were simply placed in health and safety protocols (quarantine) without a positive test, there’s a chance they could still play.
As we learn which Olympic athletes are confirmed positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine, we will update this list. Officials reported Tuesday that 71 people associated with the Games, whether team members and coaches or other officials, had tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, here’s what we have on which athletes have tested positive or are in safety protocols:
Men’s Basketball
- Bradley Beal, USA, positive test, out for Olympics
- Jerami Grant, USA, in protocols and could still join team
- Zach Lavine, USA, in protocols and could still join team
Women’s Basketball
- Katie Lou Samuelson, USA 3-on-3, positive test, out for Olympics
Women’s Tennis
- Coco Gauff, USA, positive test, out for Olympics
Women’s Gymnastics
- Kara Eaker, USA alternate, positive test, out for Olympics
- Leanne Wong, USA alternate, in protocols, status unknown
Men’s Gymnastics
- Unidentified member, Netherlands, positive test, status unknown
Men’s Beach Volleyball
- Ondřej Perušič, Czech Republic, positive test, out for Olympics
Men’s Soccer
- Thabiso Monyane, South Africa, positive test, out for Olympics
- Kamohelo Mahlatsi, South Africa, positive test, out for Olympics
Men’s Rowing
- Unidentified member, Serbia, positive test, status unknown since the test was in early July
Men’s Boxing
- Unidentified member, Uganda, positive test, status unknown since the rest was in mid-June
