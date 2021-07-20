LIST: Olympians who have tested positive for COVID-19

TOKYO (KXAN) — Several Olympians have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in their respective sport’s health and safety protocols just days before the opening ceremony Friday.

For some, it means the end of an Olympic dream before it could come to fruition in Tokyo. For others, if they were simply placed in health and safety protocols (quarantine) without a positive test, there’s a chance they could still play.

As we learn which Olympic athletes are confirmed positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine, we will update this list. Officials reported Tuesday that 71 people associated with the Games, whether team members and coaches or other officials, had tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, here’s what we have on which athletes have tested positive or are in safety protocols:

Men’s Basketball

Bradley Beal, USA, positive test, out for Olympics

Jerami Grant, USA, in protocols and could still join team

Zach Lavine, USA, in protocols and could still join team

Women’s Basketball

Katie Lou Samuelson, USA 3-on-3, positive test, out for Olympics

Women’s Tennis

Coco Gauff, USA, positive test, out for Olympics

Women’s Gymnastics

Kara Eaker, USA alternate, positive test, out for Olympics

Leanne Wong, USA alternate, in protocols, status unknown

Men’s Gymnastics

Unidentified member, Netherlands, positive test, status unknown

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Ondřej Perušič, Czech Republic, positive test, out for Olympics

Men’s Soccer

Thabiso Monyane, South Africa, positive test, out for Olympics

Kamohelo Mahlatsi, South Africa, positive test, out for Olympics

Men’s Rowing

Unidentified member, Serbia, positive test, status unknown since the test was in early July

Men’s Boxing

Unidentified member, Uganda, positive test, status unknown since the rest was in mid-June

Candy Rodriguez is in Tokyo covering the Games for KXAN and our parent company Nexstar Media Group, and she’s been giving her social media followers a behind-the-scenes look on Facebook. You can follow her adventure both on Facebook and Twitter.