Incoming Texas Longhorn Erica Sullivan wins silver in 1,500-meter freestyle, Ledecky claims gold

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, is congratulated by teammate Erica Sullivan after winning the women’s 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — A future Texas Longhorn received a medal in the first women’s 1500-meter freestyle final at the Olympic Games.

Erica Sullivan, an incoming freshman from Las Vegas, Nevada, with a time of 15 minutes, 41.41 seconds to win the silver medal.

Katie Ledecky rebounded from her performance in the 200-meter freestyle, in which she did not medal to win the 1500-meter freestyle. Ledecky stood taller than the rest of the competition, finishing the race with a time of 15:37.34.

Germany’s Sarah Kohler finished third in the event.

Sullivan gave Ledecky in the final 100 meters, but the six-time Olympic gold medalist was able to hold on to her lead for the 4-second win.

“I think people maybe feel bad for that I’m not winning everything and whatever, but I want people to be more concerned about other things going on in the world, people that are truly suffering,” Ledecky said. “I’m just proud to bring home a gold medal to Team USA.”

She tumbled over the lane rope to give Sullivan a hug, let out an uncharacteristic scream toward the American cheering section in the mostly empty arena and seemed to be holding back tears as she pulled her goggles back down over her eyes before exiting the pool.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.